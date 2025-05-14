No non-compliances found in HIQA assessment of residential centre in Stranorlar

No non-compliances were found in a HIQA inspection at Edencrest and Cloghan flat, which provides full-time residential care and support to adults with a disability.

There were six residents at the centre when the inspection was carried out in February at the centre, which is part of the Ard Greine Court complex in Stranorlar.

The report found the facility was person-centred and to a good quality, but some areas for improvement were identified.

You can access the full report HERE

The HSE says they have now been addressed. It issued the following statement to Highland Radio News –

14th May 2025

HSE Media Statement

Re HIQA Inspection – Edencrest & Cloghan Flat OSV-0005487

Edencrest & Cloghan Flat Designated Centre is managed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and provides residential support for six adult residents with an Intellectual Disability. The facility consists of a detached bungalow with five bedrooms and a self-contained one-bedroom flat, all situated on a small campus within walking distance of a large town in County Donegal. All residents have their own bedroom and access to shared amenities, including a kitchen, dining room, two sitting rooms, a clinic/visitors room, and bathroom facilities. The Cloghan Flat provides a private living space for one resident, including a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room. A dedicated team of nurses and healthcare assistants provides 24/7 support to residents.

The centre was inspected by the Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) on February 18th and 19th, 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on the 14th May 2025.

The HIQA inspector noted in the report a conversation with one resident who expressed satisfaction with their life, family, and home. The resident appreciated the support received in managing finances and mentioned the importance of the staff’s assistance. Their living space was personalised, reflecting their choices in decoration. The inspector observed that the resident’s autonomy, privacy, and personal choices regarding daily living were respected.

During the inspection, eighteen regulations were inspected, fifteen were found to be fully compliant and three received a substantially compliant judgement.

The HSE has undertaken the following action to ensure full compliance within this centre:

Staff have completed all training requirements as per the centres training schedule.

All audits have been reviewed.

All residents transitioning to their new homes will receive appropriate support to ensure a smooth transition.

The HSE remains committed to maintaining a high-quality service within Edencrest & Cloghan Flat Designated Centre.