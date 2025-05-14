Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to Oliver from Fishing Daily about the lack of proper broadband in the middle of Downings, later Amir Gamil of The Letterkenny Islamic Association reacts to receiving planning permission for a new Islamic Cultural Centre in Letterkenny:

We discuss how you can get involved in bike week in Donegal before Sean Quinn joins us to reveal the Highland Radio Community Hero award recipients:

We speak to three people with first hand knowledge of the gift of life from organ donation and Chris is in studio with business news and to preview the Business Matters podcast:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Another man arrested in connection with events in Derry on Easter Monday

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube