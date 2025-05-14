Police treating fire at derelict properties in Omagh as arson

Police are treating a fire at derelict houses in Omagh last evening as arson.

The blaze broke out at the properties in the Derry Road area at around 6:30pm.

The fire service worked to bring the fire which is believed to have been started inside one of the properties under control.

Police are appealing to the parents of children and young people to urge them to avoid the area and to not enter due to the unsafe structure of the buildings as a result of the fire.

They say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a group of young people in the area at the time of the fire.