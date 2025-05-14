Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

A major recruitment drive is underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into Ireland’s county and city councils.

The local government initiative, aims to attract suitably qualified graduates exiting degree or masters courses in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain or internationally.

A total of 43 new posts are available in 26 of the 31 councils nationwide.

Chair of the County and City Management Association’s Planning and Land Use Committee, Liam Conneally says it is a very important scheme in terms of retaining talent in parts of the country: