Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

A major recruitment drive is underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into Ireland’s county and city councils.

The local government initiative, aims to attract suitably qualified graduates exiting degree or masters courses in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain or internationally.

A total of 43 new posts are available in 26 of the 31 councils nationwide.

Chair of the County and City Management Association’s Planning and Land Use Committee, Liam Conneally says it is a very important scheme in terms of retaining talent in parts of the country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Another man arrested in connection with events in Derry on Easter Monday

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube