Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rising Rally Star McShane travels to Portugal with the Craig Breen Foundation

Following his visit to Norway in January, rising Rally Star Oisin McShane (16) from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, recently travelled to Portugal with thanks to the Craig Breen Foundation.

Set up to maintain the work that Craig started in supporting the future of Irish rallying, especially at J1000 level, the CB Foundation have now introduced a huge prize fund for the 14-17 year olds competing in Ireland’s leading feeder series that runs as part of the Irish Forest Rally Championship.

For McShane, 2024 was a dream season as he swept to victory in his debut year, and in doing so he travelled to the John Haugland Winter Rally School in Norway in January with the support of the CB Foundation, and last weekend he and his family travelled to Portugal to spend the weekend with the Sports&You team, as well as test a Hyundai i20 Cup Car.

The McShanes became a part of the team on the Rally Terras da Aboboreira, watching how a professional setup works as they numerous front running cars including those of multiple WRC event winners Dani Sordo (Spain) and Kris Meeke (Northern Ireland).

On the Monday after the event, Oisin McShane pulled on the overalls himself and got to experience a Hyundai i20 Cup Car on Tarmac in a private test, and he was joined by event winner Kris Meeke, hugely experienced co-driver Paul Nagle and Ireland’s Junior WRC star Eamonn Kelly (Frosses, Co. Donegal) for a huge amount of learning and experience.

Oisin McShane continues his season with the Mayo Forest Rally on May 31st.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025
Pearse Doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

14 May 2025
Lough Swilly RNLI
News

Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

14 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Another man arrested in connection with events in Derry on Easter Monday

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube