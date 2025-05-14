Rising Rally Star McShane travels to Portugal with the Craig Breen Foundation

Following his visit to Norway in January, rising Rally Star Oisin McShane (16) from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, recently travelled to Portugal with thanks to the Craig Breen Foundation.

Set up to maintain the work that Craig started in supporting the future of Irish rallying, especially at J1000 level, the CB Foundation have now introduced a huge prize fund for the 14-17 year olds competing in Ireland’s leading feeder series that runs as part of the Irish Forest Rally Championship.

For McShane, 2024 was a dream season as he swept to victory in his debut year, and in doing so he travelled to the John Haugland Winter Rally School in Norway in January with the support of the CB Foundation, and last weekend he and his family travelled to Portugal to spend the weekend with the Sports&You team, as well as test a Hyundai i20 Cup Car.

The McShanes became a part of the team on the Rally Terras da Aboboreira, watching how a professional setup works as they numerous front running cars including those of multiple WRC event winners Dani Sordo (Spain) and Kris Meeke (Northern Ireland).

On the Monday after the event, Oisin McShane pulled on the overalls himself and got to experience a Hyundai i20 Cup Car on Tarmac in a private test, and he was joined by event winner Kris Meeke, hugely experienced co-driver Paul Nagle and Ireland’s Junior WRC star Eamonn Kelly (Frosses, Co. Donegal) for a huge amount of learning and experience.

Oisin McShane continues his season with the Mayo Forest Rally on May 31st.