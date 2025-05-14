Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Seamus Coleman returns to ROI squad

Captain Seamus Coleman is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg next month.

Coleman returns having missed the games in March against Bulgaria.

Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer, Ipswich Town’s Sammie Szmodics, Strasbourg centre-back Andrew Omobamidele and Instanbul Winger Festy Ebosele are also back in the fold.

Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan is one of four players to receive a first call-up, Reims midfielder John Joe Patrick Finn, Leyton Orient keeper Josh Keeley and Crystal Palaces Killian Phillips are the other players drafted in.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson says Honohan’s versatility will be important….

Republic of Ireland Squad – Senegal & Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Max O’Leary (Bristol City), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Strasbourg, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Jason Knight (Bristol City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), John Joe Patrick Finn (Stade De Reims)

Forwards: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir), Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Fixture Details:

Republic of Ireland v Senegal | International Friendly | Friday, June 6 | Aviva Stadium | 7.45pm

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland | International Friendly | Tuesday, June 10 | Stade De Luxembourg | 7.45pm (Irish Time)

