Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

The Dail has been told an issues which prevents the use of some stretchers onboard the new Coastguard helicopter service is being addressed.

The AgustaWestland AW189 is used by Bristow Ireland Limited, the company which has wom the contract to operate search and rescue missions, and provide HEMS, helicopter emergency medical services.

The new service is already in place in Shannon, and becomes operational in Sligo at the end of the year.

Minister Sean Canney says an issue has been identified in Shannon and steps are being taken to resolve it.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who told the Dail island communities in particular are very concerned…..

 

You can hear the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

14 May 2025
Print
Audio, News, Top Stories

Forsa conference getting underway in Letterkenny this morning

14 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

22 year old man arrested following Derry drug seizure

14 May 2025
New Chopper
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

14 May 2025
Print
Audio, News, Top Stories

Forsa conference getting underway in Letterkenny this morning

14 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

22 year old man arrested following Derry drug seizure

14 May 2025
New Chopper
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

14 May 2025
charlesmay13
Audio, News, Top Stories

Browne’s Donegal visit must result in an improved redress scheme – Ward

14 May 2025
Septic Tank
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal recorded a 51% failure rate in septic tanks inspections last year

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube