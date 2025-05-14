Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

The Dail has been told an issues which prevents the use of some stretchers onboard the new Coastguard helicopter service is being addressed.

The AgustaWestland AW189 is used by Bristow Ireland Limited, the company which has wom the contract to operate search and rescue missions, and provide HEMS, helicopter emergency medical services.

The new service is already in place in Shannon, and becomes operational in Sligo at the end of the year.

Minister Sean Canney says an issue has been identified in Shannon and steps are being taken to resolve it.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who told the Dail island communities in particular are very concerned…..

