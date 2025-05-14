Taoiseach clashes with Donegal Deputy over hip surgeries scandal

The Taoiseach is being urged to stop evading questions on the children’s hip surgeries scandal.

Findings of an ongoing audit on surgeries undertaken at CHI hospitals between 2021 and 2023 have yet to be received by the Government.

But the families of some children who underwent procedures as far back as 2010 have also received letters.

Social Democrats Deputy Leader Cian O’Callaghan, says the facts need to be known now:

Taoiseach Micheal Martin wouldn’t confirm the number, as he says publishing the audit is his priority.

He clashed with Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty and Mary Lou McDonald, claiming they were alleging a government cover up:

