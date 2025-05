One of the teenagers who died after getting into difficulty in the water near Buncrana last weekend is due to be laid to rest on Saturday.

16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, who was originally from Nigeria and 18-year-old Matt Si-banda from Zimbabwe are understood to have entered the water to retrieve a football.

Emmanuel of Sailor’s Rest, Shore Front, Buncrana died in hospital after being removed from the scene.

His requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.