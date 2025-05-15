Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the papers we are joined by the solicitor for the family of Danielle McLaughlin after it was confirmed an inquest into her death will be held in Donegal. Later we discuss the long wait for a driving test with a driving instructor who sees first hand the impact it has:

We hear of the events planned at Glenveagh National Park as part of biodiversity week, he chat to the brother of one of two men injured in a workplace incident in Australia and we talk history with Dr Joe Kelly:

We put your gardening questions to Paul, Donna -Marie tells us about the new series of ‘Ours to Protect ‘ and there’s information on a Irish Language event taking place in Letterkenny this weekend:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a5gortin
Audio, News

Every day the A5 is delayed is a day where lives are needlessly risked – MLA Brogan

15 May 2025
Bundoran RNLI
Top Stories, News

Three people rescued after boat breaks down off St John’s Point

15 May 2025
Neurological
Audio, News

Neurorehabilitation waiting list over four months in Donegal

15 May 2025
RTB Logo
Top Stories, News

Donegal has the state’s highest rent increases, but the lowest rate for new renters

15 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

a5gortin
Audio, News

Every day the A5 is delayed is a day where lives are needlessly risked – MLA Brogan

15 May 2025
Bundoran RNLI
Top Stories, News

Three people rescued after boat breaks down off St John’s Point

15 May 2025
Neurological
Audio, News

Neurorehabilitation waiting list over four months in Donegal

15 May 2025
RTB Logo
Top Stories, News

Donegal has the state’s highest rent increases, but the lowest rate for new renters

15 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2025
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Top Stories, News

Highland Radio remains the North West’s most listened to radio station

15 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube