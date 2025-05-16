Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised over school traffic warden cover in Lettkenny-Milford MD


Donegal County Council have confirmed that there is no facility to provide cover for school traffic wardens who are on leave.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh put the question forward in a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, as two schools are now without.

One vacancy is as the result of leave, however the latter is following the death of the traffic warden, with questions being raised if there is an intention to see the role filled.

In their response the council outlined safety works that have been implemented at the two locations to make crossing the road there safer.

Cllr Kavanagh says there is a line to tread to ensure the human element is not lost in children’s road safety:

