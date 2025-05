The Doagh Famine Village is set to reopen on Wednesday following an extensive fire at the start of this month.

The blaze, started by equipment in a display, engulfed two-thirds of the tourist attraction.

A spokesperson says they are proud to welcome back visitors, with guided tours running daily.

They also thanked the public for their support.

Over €106,000 was raised on a GoFundMe page in the wake of the fire.