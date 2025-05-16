Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal now has the joint highest number of Blue Flags in the country with 14

It’s a positive year for Donegal, with 12 beaches retaining their Blue Flags, while two marinas have also secured the designation. Rathmullan retains the blue flag it’s held for some years, while Greencastle has regained the flag it temporarily lost because of breakwater construction work.

The 12 beaches to retain their Blue Flags are Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin, Portsalon, Rossknowlagh and Shroove

This means with 14 in total, Donegal has the joint highest number of blue flags in the country, along with Kerry.

Meanwhile, Donegal now has five Green Coast Flags, with Port Arthur awarded for the first time since 2018, due in part to improved water quality over the past few years.

The four beaches to retain their Green Coast flags are Ballyheirnan, Dooey, Drumnatinney and Magheroarty.

Blue Flag Beaches Map-

Advertisement

