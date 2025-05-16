Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal water supplies under pressure as good weather set to last

As the good weather continues, the people of Donegal are being urged to conserve water.

Uisce Eireann have identified Letterkenny, Buncrana, the Twin Towns, Carrigart, and Downing as under pressure areas.

While Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton remains under a hosepipe ban.

Below average rainfall levels since last September has compounded the strain on reservoirs.

Uisce Eireann’s Water Network Operations Manager for Donegal, Damien O’Sullivan, says demand has increase in recent weeks:

The public is being asked to:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed
Take shorter showers and refrain from baths unless absolutely necessary
Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water
Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so please refrain from using at this time and if already filled consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car
Report any visible leaks on the public network to Uisce Éireann at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

 

