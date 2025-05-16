Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Garda killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest today


The President and Garda Commissioner will be among those paying respects today to Garda Kevin Flatley.

He was killed in the line of duty while carrying out a speed check in North Dublin last weekend.

49-year-old Garda Kevin Flatley was pronounced dead at the scene when he was knocked down by a motorbike last Sunday afternoon.

The father of two, who was based at Pearse St. garda station in Dublin, was carrying out a routine speed check at the time.

His wife and daughters will be the chief mourners at his funeral service at St. Peter and Paul’s church in Balbriggan this afternoon.

President Michael D. Higgins, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner will also be in attendance.

The PSNI is also sending a representative.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

doagh famine village fire
Top Stories, News

Doagh Famine Village to reopen after devasting fire

16 May 2025
Fahan2
Top Stories, Audio, The Score

Seanad hears calls to address speeding issues in Fahan

16 May 2025
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
Top Stories, News

New infrastructure taskforce to meet today

16 May 2025
garda kevin flatley
Top Stories, News

Garda killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest today

16 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

doagh famine village fire
Top Stories, News

Doagh Famine Village to reopen after devasting fire

16 May 2025
Fahan2
Top Stories, Audio, The Score

Seanad hears calls to address speeding issues in Fahan

16 May 2025
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
Top Stories, News

New infrastructure taskforce to meet today

16 May 2025
garda kevin flatley
Top Stories, News

Garda killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest today

16 May 2025
Buncrana Rubbish
Audio, News

Market Square, Buncrana discovered littered with glass and bottles

16 May 2025
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
Top Stories, News

Questions raised over DCC’s representation on national islands committee

16 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube