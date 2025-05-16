Garda killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest today



The President and Garda Commissioner will be among those paying respects today to Garda Kevin Flatley.

He was killed in the line of duty while carrying out a speed check in North Dublin last weekend.

49-year-old Garda Kevin Flatley was pronounced dead at the scene when he was knocked down by a motorbike last Sunday afternoon.

The father of two, who was based at Pearse St. garda station in Dublin, was carrying out a routine speed check at the time.

His wife and daughters will be the chief mourners at his funeral service at St. Peter and Paul’s church in Balbriggan this afternoon.

President Michael D. Higgins, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner will also be in attendance.

The PSNI is also sending a representative.