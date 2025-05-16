Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man detained after police pursuit in Coleraine

A man’s been arrested in County Derry on suspicion of a number of offences after an incident in Coleraine.

The PSNI say officers were conducting routine duties in the Drumcroon Road area yesterday afternoon when a black Seat Leon failed to stop, and made off at speeds in excess of 100mph.

Just before 2.30pm, a pursuit began, which culminated in the deployment of a stinger device which stopped the car.

The driver was detained a short time later and arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, possession of a class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and resisting police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Castlefinn

16 May 2025
strabane psni station
Top Stories, News

Man seriously injured in early morning assault in Strabane

16 May 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News

Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife to begin later this year

16 May 2025
Mullooley EU
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly believes the future of CAP is secure

16 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

irish-water-workers (1)
News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Castlefinn

16 May 2025
strabane psni station
Top Stories, News

Man seriously injured in early morning assault in Strabane

16 May 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News

Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife to begin later this year

16 May 2025
Mullooley EU
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooly believes the future of CAP is secure

16 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 May 2025
blue flag logo
Top Stories, News

Donegal now has the joint highest number of Blue Flags in the country with 14

16 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube