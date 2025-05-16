Man detained after police pursuit in Coleraine

A man’s been arrested in County Derry on suspicion of a number of offences after an incident in Coleraine.

The PSNI say officers were conducting routine duties in the Drumcroon Road area yesterday afternoon when a black Seat Leon failed to stop, and made off at speeds in excess of 100mph.

Just before 2.30pm, a pursuit began, which culminated in the deployment of a stinger device which stopped the car.

The driver was detained a short time later and arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, possession of a class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and resisting police.