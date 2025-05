Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Strabane which left a man with serious facial injuries.

At around 2 o’clock this morning, the victim was walking along the Water Wall on Main Street when he was assaulted, kicked, and punched to the head.

Two men, aged 19 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and they both remain in custody at this time.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.