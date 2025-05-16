Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mullooly believes the future of CAP is secure

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s decision to streamline the inspection process  under the Common Agriculture Policy payments is significant, and addresses many of the concerns that farmers had been expressing about the process.

In particular, he says farmers whose total CAP payment is €2,500 or less will now be exempt from inspections entirely, and that’s a particularly welcome development.

On the future of CAP, Mr Mullooly says he doesn’t believe the policy is in jeopardy, but he believes there will be significant changes, including more of an emphasis on active farming.

He began by outlining the importance of the inspection changes…..……

