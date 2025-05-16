Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New infrastructure taskforce to meet today

A new taskforce aimed at speeding up infrastructure delivery will meet for the first time this morning.

Six independent experts in infrastructural development are among the 12 new members of the taskforce, which also comprises people from the semi-state and local government sectors.

This taskforce, set up by Minister Jack Chambers aims to provide strategic guidance and expert input to policy proposals to speed up infrastructure delivery.

It will also ensure that barriers to infrastructure delivery are identified accurately and represent the most impactful barriers impeding timely and effective delivery.

Sean O’Driscoll, Chairman of the Economic and Social Research Institute and former Chairman and Chief Executive of the Glen Dimplex Group, along with the CEO of Uisce Eireann and Managing Director of ESB Networks, are just some of the members of the taskforce.

Minister Chambers said the taskforce is a critical component of the Government’s infrastructure reform agenda, ensuring his Department’s work programme is rigorously focused on tackling the most important barriers to the delivery of critical economic infrastructure.

