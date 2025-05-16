Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Nicolas Crossan, Eimear McGuinness and Lorraine Thompson – topics include record personal borrowing, driving test delays and dangerous driving, if U16s should be banned from social media and your favourite trip in Donegal:

We talk to a business woman on the impact of client no-shows or late cancellation, we reflect on Ireland not making the Eurovision final and there’s a chat with Pat as the Doagh Famine Village prepares to re-open:

That’s Entertainment features Fionnuala and Donna Marie!