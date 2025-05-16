Questions raised over DCC’s representation on national islands committee

Donegal County Council’s representation on a national islands committee was the subject of a discussion this week at a Glenties Municipal District meeting.

The council’s representative on the committee is Cllr Anthony Molloy, with Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig, who unsuccessfully contested the nomination, claiming it was a decision based on politics rather than who was most suited to the task.

Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig pointed out that he regularly addresses issues pertaining to the islands, and visits them on a weekly basis.

Both he and Cllr Anthony Molloy were nominated for the position last year, but when it went to a vote, Cllr Molloy won with the support of the members involved in the council’s inter-party pact.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig said while it was nothing personal towards Cllr Molloy, he questions whether the Ardara based councillor is the right person to be on the committee, adding his belief is that Fianna Fail party is putting forward nominees based on their political priorities, rather than the needs of the island communities.

Cllr Molloy rejected the comments, saying he was nominated to represent islanders, and that’s what he does.

When Cllr McGiolla Easbuig questioned whether the process was democratic, Director of Services Michael McGarvey read the minute of last years vote into the record, and said everything was done correctly, in accordance with standing orders.