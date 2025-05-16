Status Orange Fire Warning in place until Monday as dry spell continues

Another Status Orange Fire Danger Notice for gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation has been issued for County Donegal, with the warning effective until midday on this coming Monday, May 19th.

Landowners and the public are being urged to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires, and to report any unattended fires without delay.

Homeowners and building owners in areas prone to wildfires are urged to clear or trim any vegetation surrounding their properties and oil tanks.

A reminder has also been issued that it is illegal to burn uncultivated vegetation between March and August, and that the burning of agricultural and other waste is illegal.

*******************

Release in full –

Press Release

16/05/2025

Notice of High Fire Risk (Status Orange)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist. The Notice is in effect until midday on 19th May 2025.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialing 999 or 112.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Members of the public are also reminded that the burning of domestic, industrial, agricultural and construction waste is an offence under the Waste Management Act, 1996.