“You’re only as good as your next game” – Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch hoping to continue recent good form

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

Derry City are looking to make it four wins on the bounce as they travel to face Drogheda United at Sullivan & Lambe Park this evening.

The Candy Stripes have had some impressive wins in their previous outings, defeating Shelbourne, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City in their last three games to move level on points with Shamrock Rovers at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League table.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch is keen to continue the good form of late, but says “you’re only as good as your next game”.

Lynch spoke to Lawrence Moore of DerryCityFC.net ahead of tonight’s clash in Louth…

Top Stories

doagh famine village fire
Top Stories, News

Doagh Famine Village to reopen after devasting fire

16 May 2025
Fahan2
Top Stories, Audio, The Score

Seanad hears calls to address speeding issues in Fahan

16 May 2025
aerial-view-roads-infrastructure-newry-600nw-2330486053
Top Stories, News

New infrastructure taskforce to meet today

16 May 2025
garda kevin flatley
Top Stories, News

Garda killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest today

16 May 2025
