“You’re only as good as your next game” – Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch hoping to continue recent good form

Derry City are looking to make it four wins on the bounce as they travel to face Drogheda United at Sullivan & Lambe Park this evening.

The Candy Stripes have had some impressive wins in their previous outings, defeating Shelbourne, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City in their last three games to move level on points with Shamrock Rovers at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League table.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch is keen to continue the good form of late, but says “you’re only as good as your next game”.

Lynch spoke to Lawrence Moore of DerryCityFC.net ahead of tonight’s clash in Louth…