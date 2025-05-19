Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was joined by Cllr Michael Boyle after an incident of illegal dumping over the weekend in South West Donegal. Cllr John O’Donoghue raised concerns over the increase in vapes laced with synthetic cannabis in Ireland and Ann Mooney, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Sun gave an update on the investigation into the murder of Michael Gaine in Kerry.

A Neutrality Roadshow is coming to Donegal and Niamh Ní Bhriain joined the programme to discuss it. Professor Gail McElory from the Department of Political Science at Trinity College, Dublin was reacting to figures which revealed that the majority of people in Ireland had confidence in the voting system. Donncha MacGabhann is bidding for a nomination for the Presidential election and he is travelling to Donegal this week:

Brendan Devenney, Presenter of the DL Debate was in studio to highlight what is coming up on his show this evening. Meanwhile, Alannah McGrory from Laghey joined the show to mark World IBD and we had a stunning performance from the cast of Encore’s production of the Little Mermaid which is on in Strabane this week: