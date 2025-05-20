Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
18 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over within past week

Gardai in Donegal have described as worrying the fact that 18 people have been arrested in the county over the past week for driving under the influence.

13 motorists were arrested for drink driving and 5 for drug driving.

Garda Shaun Sweeney says, despite repeated appeals to never drive while under the influence, the message appears to be falling on deaf ears

 

There has been a string of road related incidents within the past week in Donegal.

One drink driver was detected travelling at double the speed limit in Letterkenny over the weekend.

After failing to stop when signalled to do so, the motorist was eventually apprehended and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
It also emerged they were uninsured and have since been charged to court.

Meanwhile, 3 vehicles were seized in the Cloghan area from uninsured drivers on Saturday.

One of the motorists failed to stop for Gardai. They are due to appear before court.

Gardai say a number of other road traffic offences were also detected.

