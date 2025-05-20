Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Boundary wall of Burnfoot housing estate damaged in apparent collision

Gardaí are appealing for information after the boundary wall of a housing estate in Burnfoot was damaged between 5pm on Friday evening last and 10 ‘clock the following morning.

Gardai believe the damage was most likely caused by a collision, and they are urging anybody who may have witnessed a road traffic collision at that location between those times to make contact with them.

Anybody who can assist with relevant information or provide dashcam footage, is asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

 

