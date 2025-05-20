Car ‘keyed’ in the car park of An Grianan Theatre

Gardaí are investigating a daytime incident of criminal damage in the An Grianan Theatre car park on the Port Road.

On Wednesday last, May 14th , 9.15am and 5.45pm. A car that had been parked at that location was damaged between those times. The car was scratched with a key along the whole length of the passenger side.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between those times is urged to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may also be reached on 1800 666 111.