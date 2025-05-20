Carndonagh Day Care Centre officially reopens

Carndonagh Day Care Centre has officially reopened today.

There has been a lengthy campaign to reopen the facility following its closure during the pandemic.

The centre was reopened on a trial basis, providing services for older people two days a week.

Frank Morrisson, Head of Older Person Services with the HSE confirmed on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the service will be extended beyond the trial period

That’s been welcomed by Tony Doherty, Chairperson of the Restoration of Carndonagh Day Care Services Committee.

He says it’s clear there is a demand for the service locally: