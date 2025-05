Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a vacant house in the area of Curraghalane, Lifford.

Gardai say it was only recently discovered that between 6pm on Friday May 9th and and 5.30 the following evening, five windows at the property were smashed.

If anybody has any relevant information or observed any suspicious activity in that area between those dates, they’re asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.