David Cawley leaves Finn Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed the departure of David Cawley from the club.

The Mayo man who joined from Sligo Rovers ahead of last season is leaving due to family commitments.

Given his quality and experience, over 400 senior appearances in the League of Ireland, his departure will be seen as a blow to Harps.

Harps said in a short statement, 2Everyone at the club would like to thank David for his efforts and commitment during his time at Finn Park and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Kevin McHugh’s side are back in action this coming Friday night hosting UCD in Ballybofey.

police
News

PSNI in Derry investigate burnt out vehicle

20 May 2025
500116016_1022018060111268_5674769201248487393_n
Top Stories, News

Milford speeding detection is ‘almost beggars belief’ – Gardaí

20 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Top Stories, News

Inishowen MD Meeting adjourned as mark of respect for young men who drowned in Lough Swilly

20 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 May 2025
