A Letterkenny Councillor says the number of vacant houses in Letterkenny is unacceptable when families in the town are receiving eviction notices.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine says Donegal County Council must write to the Department of Housing for emergency funding to purchase such homes to relieve the housing pressures faced locally.

He says housing demand is particularly compounded in Letterkenny with the defective concrete block crisis on top of landlords opting to sell their homes: