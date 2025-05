The man who died in a three-car collision in Galway has been named as Aidan McNern of 209 Castleview, Dunkineely and Galway.

Mr McNern, aged in his 40s, died following the collision that happened before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon at Clareview Park.

His funeral Mass will take place on Friday at The Church of St Joseph and Conal in Bruckless.