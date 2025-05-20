Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal trio named on Ireland WNT squad

Tyler Toland

Republic of Ireland boss Carla Ward hopes her new recruit can fill the gap left by the injured Leanne Kiernan.

The Liverpool attacker will miss the upcoming Nations League matches against Turkey and Slovenia with a quad injury.

US-born Erin Healy – with a Monaghan grandparent – has received her first call-up.

Louise Quinn has been named in the squad while Megan Connolly returns after missing the back-to-back wins over Greece last month.

Donegal players Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland and Anna Patten are also included.

Captain Katie McCabe will link up with the squad in Turkey after this weekend’s Champions League final.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Louise Quinn (Unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Unattached), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United)

