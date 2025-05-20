€346,000 announced for Donegal Airport

€346,000 has been allocated to Donegal Airport.

It’s part of an €8 million national allocation announced today by Transport Minister, Darragh O’Brien.

The funding will go towards safety and security, while also supporting projects with a sustainability focus, assisting airports to meet their carbon reduction targets as well as building resilience against climate change.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher while welcoming the funding says given the demand on services being provided from the airport, operational funding is needed.