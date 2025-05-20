Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Just over €215,000 allocated to 13 social enterprises in Donegal

The government has confirmed a €4 million investment from Dormant Accounts Funding to support social enterprises, with €215,195 set aside for 13 groups and organisations across Donegal.

Welcoming the funding, Deputy Pat the Cope said social enterprises play a crucial role in creating jobs, addressing social challenges, and fostering a more inclusive society, while

The successful Donegal projects include Letterkenny Community Centre, Cairde Le Cheile, the Bluestacks Foundation, White Oaks, Fort Dunree and Creeslough Community Association.

 

The 13 Donegal groups that have been allocated Dormant Accounts Funding are:

Letterkenny Community Centre, €72,816

Cairde le Cheile, €5,000

Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, €9,968

Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, €11,300

White Oaks Acorn Project, €13,221

Colgan Community & Resource Centre, €15,000

Fort Dunree Military Museum, €9,675

Muff Community Development, €15,000

Donegal Railway Restoration, €14,600

Rossnakill Community Hub, €6,515

Association for the development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon CLG, €14,664

Muileann Coirce Leitir Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn, €14,965

Creeslough Community Centre, €12,471

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

PSNI in Derry investigate burnt out vehicle

20 May 2025
500116016_1022018060111268_5674769201248487393_n
Top Stories, News

Milford speeding detection is ‘almost beggars belief’ – Gardaí

20 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Top Stories, News

Inishowen MD Meeting adjourned as mark of respect for young men who drowned in Lough Swilly

20 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

PSNI in Derry investigate burnt out vehicle

20 May 2025
500116016_1022018060111268_5674769201248487393_n
Top Stories, News

Milford speeding detection is ‘almost beggars belief’ – Gardaí

20 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Top Stories, News

Inishowen MD Meeting adjourned as mark of respect for young men who drowned in Lough Swilly

20 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 May 2025
Cope Chopper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher elected chair of new Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs

20 May 2025
Letterkenny community Centre
Top Stories, News

Just over €215,000 allocated to 13 social enterprises in Donegal

20 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube