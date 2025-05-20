Just over €215,000 allocated to 13 social enterprises in Donegal

The government has confirmed a €4 million investment from Dormant Accounts Funding to support social enterprises, with €215,195 set aside for 13 groups and organisations across Donegal.
Welcoming the funding, Deputy Pat the Cope said social enterprises play a crucial role in creating jobs, addressing social challenges, and fostering a more inclusive society, while
The successful Donegal projects include Letterkenny Community Centre, Cairde Le Cheile, the Bluestacks Foundation, White Oaks, Fort Dunree and Creeslough Community Association.
The 13 Donegal groups that have been allocated Dormant Accounts Funding are:
Letterkenny Community Centre, €72,816
Cairde le Cheile, €5,000
Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, €9,968
Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, €11,300
White Oaks Acorn Project, €13,221
Colgan Community & Resource Centre, €15,000
Fort Dunree Military Museum, €9,675
Muff Community Development, €15,000
Donegal Railway Restoration, €14,600
Rossnakill Community Hub, €6,515
Association for the development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon CLG, €14,664
Muileann Coirce Leitir Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn, €14,965
Creeslough Community Centre, €12,471