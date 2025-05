Chief Whip Mary Butler has told the Dail the Programme for Government is open and transparent.

She was responding to Donegal TD and Sinn Fein whip Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who was calling for a special Dail debate on an interview given by Michael Lowry to a Sunday newspaper, during which he outlined the access he and his colleague on the Regional Independent Group have to ministers.

He says the government should publish the deal…………………