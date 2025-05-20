Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 20th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 20th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 20th

20 May 2025
aidan mcnern
News, Top Stories

Donegal man named as victim of fatal Galway crash

20 May 2025
Lowry Two Fingers
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn demands Chief Whip publishes the “Lowry Deal”

20 May 2025
police
News

PSNI in Derry investigate burnt out vehicle

20 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 20th

20 May 2025
aidan mcnern
News, Top Stories

Donegal man named as victim of fatal Galway crash

20 May 2025
Lowry Two Fingers
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn demands Chief Whip publishes the “Lowry Deal”

20 May 2025
police
News

PSNI in Derry investigate burnt out vehicle

20 May 2025
500116016_1022018060111268_5674769201248487393_n
Top Stories, News

Milford speeding detection is ‘almost beggars belief’ – Gardaí

20 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Top Stories, News

Inishowen MD Meeting adjourned as mark of respect for young men who drowned in Lough Swilly

20 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube