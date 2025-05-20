Man attacked by group of men in Downings

Investigations are continuing after a man was attacked by a group of men in Downings over the weekend.

The man was walking in the direction of the Coastguard Cottages when he was set upon by 4/5 men who were unknown to him in the Kinnalargy area at around 3:45am on Sunday.

Gardai say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has dash-cam footage from the Kinalargy, Rossapenna road area between 3am and 4:15am on Sunday is urged to contact Gardai in Milford.