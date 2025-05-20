Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man attacked by group of men in Downings

Investigations are continuing after a man was attacked by a group of men in Downings over the weekend.

The man was walking in the direction of the Coastguard Cottages when he was set upon by 4/5 men who were unknown to him in the Kinnalargy area at around 3:45am on Sunday.

Gardai say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has dash-cam footage from the Kinalargy, Rossapenna road area between 3am and 4:15am on Sunday is urged to contact Gardai in Milford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

quad farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rise in quads being driven by children and youths in West Donegal

20 May 2025
drug driving
Audio, News, Top Stories

18 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over within past week

20 May 2025
Lifford Garda Station
News

Criminal damage incident being investigated in Lifford

20 May 2025
burnfoot sign
Top Stories, News

Boundary wall of Burnfoot housing estate damaged in apparent collision

20 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

quad farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rise in quads being driven by children and youths in West Donegal

20 May 2025
drug driving
Audio, News, Top Stories

18 motorists arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over within past week

20 May 2025
Lifford Garda Station
News

Criminal damage incident being investigated in Lifford

20 May 2025
burnfoot sign
Top Stories, News

Boundary wall of Burnfoot housing estate damaged in apparent collision

20 May 2025
Theatre Carpark
News

Car ‘keyed’ in the car park of An Grianan Theatre

20 May 2025
Downings Carrigart
News

Man attacked by group of men in Downings

20 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube