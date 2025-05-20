Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

It’s Hour 1 of Greg’s special live show from the Spraoi agus Sport premises in Carndonagh, marking the official opening of the local Day Care Centre :

In Hour 2 of our special live show from Carndonagh, we have Community Garda Information with Garda Sean Sweeney, and music an craic with some of the people who use the day centre :

Hour 3 of our Carndonagh special, with a focus on music, and what it is that makes Carndonagh special: