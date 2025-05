Gardai have warned that there has been increase in the number of reports of quads being driven by children and youths in West Donegal, in recent months.

They say in a number of incidents, the quads are being driven in an erratic and dangerous manner.

Parents particularly, are being urged to never allow a child to use a quad unless they are the legal age to do so.

Garda Shaun Sweeney says if not used correctly, quads pose a serious danger: