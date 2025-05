The Tanaiste admits children are waiting too long for an assessment of needs.

15 thousand children are currently waiting over six months for an assessment.

That figure could rise to 25 thousand by the end of the year according to the HSE.

Autism campaigner Cara Darmody is beginning a 50 hour protest outside the Dail this morning while a debate will take place inside the Chamber.

Simon Harris says the issue has to be resolved on all sides…………..