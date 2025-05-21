Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Councillor Declan Meehan joins Greg to discuss hos concerns over haematology services at LUH. Later Cllr Jack Murray encourages people to avail of the Birth Deaths and Marriages office in Inishowen which is being retained on a trial basis:

Dr Peter O’Rourke has say on haematology services in LUH but says the issues at the hospital are complex. We hear from Forsa about the lack of a state pension for school secretaries and caretakers and we discuss proposals to change the pedestrian crossings in the twin towns:

We hear of concerns of pedestrian safety in Buncrana before ‘Wellness Wednesday’ which focuses on calls for cleaner air in classrooms. Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig debates calls from a Mayo council official for locals to boycott holiday home owners and Chris is in with business news:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Top Stories

Funding allocated to five piers in Donegal

21 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

21 May 2025
poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned against any attempt to privatise home care in Donegal

21 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 May 2025
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Top Stories

Funding allocated to five piers in Donegal

21 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – Failte Ireland’s Joan Crawford on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way

21 May 2025
poddail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government warned against any attempt to privatise home care in Donegal

21 May 2025
Tom Gilligan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mayo Council Official urges ‘boycott’ of holiday home owners

21 May 2025
Cara Darmody
News, Audio, Top Stories

14 year old campaigner camping outside the Dail to highlight long waits for children’s assessments

21 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube