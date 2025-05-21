Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Councillor Declan Meehan joins Greg to discuss hos concerns over haematology services at LUH. Later Cllr Jack Murray encourages people to avail of the Birth Deaths and Marriages office in Inishowen which is being retained on a trial basis:

Dr Peter O’Rourke has say on haematology services in LUH but says the issues at the hospital are complex. We hear from Forsa about the lack of a state pension for school secretaries and caretakers and we discuss proposals to change the pedestrian crossings in the twin towns:

We hear of concerns of pedestrian safety in Buncrana before ‘Wellness Wednesday’ which focuses on calls for cleaner air in classrooms. Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig debates calls from a Mayo council official for locals to boycott holiday home owners and Chris is in with business news: