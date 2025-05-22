Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

Listener Pippa joins Greg to reference comments on the show yesterday about Trans Women in Women’s spaces. We also talk to Falcarragh Tidy Towns after newly planted trees were ripped up for a third time:

We chat to a financial adviser to discuss what might be driving Ireland’s record personal borrowing and Pat McArt joins Greg to discuss a member of Kneecap being charged with terrorist offences and the situation in Gaza:

We talk to the man behind Neuro Diverse FC which has seen a rapid increase in popularity since its launch last April. Majella O’Donnell discuss the weekend’s Relay for Life before Greg chats to the legendary Leo Sayer ahead of his (Leo’s) tour of Ireland in July: