On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle looks ahead to Friday’s League of Ireland action for Finn Harps and Derry City while Brendan Kilcoyne previews Donegal against Tyrone and Armagh versus Derry in the All Ireland Championship.

Plus, Sean McFadden and Odhran Doogan join us to discuss the first two days of cycling’s RAS Tailteann where Donegal man Doogan leads going into Day 3…