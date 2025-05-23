PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

A number of parades are taking place across the Derry City and Strabane District over the next three days.

Tonight, a parade takes place in Newtownstewart 7.30pm to 11pm. Diversions will be in place, and anyone not attending is advised to take an alternative route.

There are parades in Castlederg tomorrow and Sunday, while in Derry a parade from the Waterside to the Cityside takes place around lunchtime, while the Mayor’s Supercar Saturday event gets underway tomorrow morning at 11.30.

PSNI statement in full –

Road users are advised of events and parades scheduled to take place across Derry City & Strabane from this evening, Friday 23rd to Sunday 25 May.

Please be aware of possible impact on traffic with delays expected as these take place in Newtownstewart, Castlederg, the Waterside and city centre of Derry/Londonderry.

Police will be deployed at some of these events to assist with any traffic issues that arise.

Friday, 23rd May

There is a parade in Newtownstewart, scheduled from 7.30pm to 11pm. Diversions will be in place. Anyone not attending is advised to take an alternative route, if possible.

Saturday 24th May

In Castlederg town centre, there is a parade scheduled from 5.30pm-6.30pm leaving from the main car park and making its way towards The Diamond and back to the car park.

Waterside to Cityside: A parade is scheduled to take place in the late morning into early afternoon, from 11am to 12.30pm from Iona Terrace, towards Glendermott Road, along Spencer Road, over Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, and into The Diamond towards Society Street.

Also on Saturday, the 2025 Mayor’s Supercar Saturday event takes place from 11.30am, leaving from Pennyburn Industrial Estate, onto Buncrana Road, along Strand Road, Queens Quay, Harbour Square roundabout, Custom House Street and into Guildhall Square for approximately 11.45am. The event will conclude, with vehicles leaving Guildhall Square from approximately 4.15pm.

Sunday 25th May

There are two parades in Castlederg. The first is at 2.30pm from Albert Street Carpark, along Lower Strabane Road towards The Diamond towards Lower Main Street for 3pm, and leaving there to return to Albert Street car park for 4.30pm.

At 6.45pm the parade leaves the main car park towards The Diamond for 7pm and leaves there at 8.10pm to go back to the main car park for 8.30pm.