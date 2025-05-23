Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Suspected drugs and car seized in Derry

A quantity of drugs and a vehicle has been seized in Derry.

Police observed a number of men fleeing a silver-coloured Audi A3 in the Stevenson Park area of the city at around 8:45pm.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as drug-related paraphernalia.

Police believe the same vehicle which has since been seized, was involved in an incident of anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening on Trench Road where eggs were thrown at another vehicle at around 7.40pm.

Enquiries are ongoing in an attempt to identify the occupants of the Audi A3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police.

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of potential delays with parades this weekend in Newtownstewart, Castlederg and Derry

23 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

23 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Suspected drugs and car seized in Derry

23 May 2025
Advertisement

