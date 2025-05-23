Suspected drugs and car seized in Derry

A quantity of drugs and a vehicle has been seized in Derry.

Police observed a number of men fleeing a silver-coloured Audi A3 in the Stevenson Park area of the city at around 8:45pm.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as drug-related paraphernalia.

Police believe the same vehicle which has since been seized, was involved in an incident of anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening on Trench Road where eggs were thrown at another vehicle at around 7.40pm.

Enquiries are ongoing in an attempt to identify the occupants of the Audi A3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police.