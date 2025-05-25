Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

A Donegal woman has died following a two-vehicle collision outside Omagh yesterday afternoon.

82-year-old Bernadette (Bernie) Cranley, from Lifford, was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz, which was in a collision with a blue Suzuki Vitara on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart near the Folk Park at around 12.30pm

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist them.