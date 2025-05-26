HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital was the venue for the annual HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum, bringing together patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

The HSE says what set this year’s event apart was the vibrant exchange of ideas between patients and healthcare providers, creating a truly collaborative atmosphere where experiences and knowledge flowed both ways.

Pic – L-R – Kevin McGinty HHT Ireland , Dr Kevin Van der Merve LUH, Dara Woods Chair of HHT Ireland, Dr Vikrant Parihar LUH Gastroenterologist, Dr Brett Curry LUH Cardiologist, Dr Elzanne Jansen Van Rensburg HHT Ireland.

Letterkenny University Hospital hosts the HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum 2025

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) was the venue for the annual HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum 2025, that recently brought together patients, families, and healthcare professionals for a day of education, connection, and collaboration.

The event provided a setting for meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing around Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT). HHT, also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome, is a genetic disorder characterised by abnormal blood vessel formation. These malformations, called arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), can lead to frequent nosebleeds, skin telangiectasias (small, visible blood vessels), and AVMs in various organs like the lungs, brain, and digestive system.

Attendees benefited from a full programme of engaging talks delivered by panel of speakers, including Dr Vikrant Parihar, Consultant Gastroenterologist & Physician

Honorary Senior Lecturer; School of Medicine ; University of Galway, MD; MRCP(UK); MRCPI, European Board of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Dr Kevin van der Merwe, Registrar Gastroenterology, Dr Abdullah Bukhari, Consultant Respiratory Physician, Dr Brett Curry, Consultant Physician, Dr Nash Patil, Consultant ENT and Ms Lisa Harney. Their presentations covered a range of vital topics and were met with great appreciation from the attendees.

Also presenting on the day were HHT Ireland’s own Dr Elzanne Jansen van Rensburg and Petronella McLoughlin, whose insights and expertise added immense value to the forum.

Speaking on behalf of Letterkenny University Hospital, Hospital Manager Séan Murphy said, “We were honoured to host HHT Ireland’s Annual Patient Forum here at Letterkenny University Hospital. Events like this are vital in building bridges between patients and medical professionals, and we are proud to have provided a space where such important conversations could take place. It was truly a privilege to support a day dedicated to learning, support, and community.”