Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital was the venue for the annual HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum, bringing together patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

The HSE says what set this year’s event apart was the vibrant exchange of ideas between patients and healthcare providers, creating a truly collaborative atmosphere where experiences and knowledge flowed both ways.

***********************

Pic – L-R – Kevin McGinty HHT Ireland , Dr Kevin Van der Merve LUH,  Dara Woods Chair of HHT Ireland,  Dr Vikrant Parihar LUH Gastroenterologist, Dr Brett Curry LUH Cardiologist,  Dr Elzanne Jansen Van Rensburg HHT Ireland.

 

 

Release in full –

Letterkenny University Hospital hosts the HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum 2025

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) was the venue for the annual HHT Ireland Annual Patient Forum 2025, that recently brought together patients, families, and healthcare professionals for a day of education, connection, and collaboration.

The event provided a setting for meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing around Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT). HHT, also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome, is a genetic disorder characterised by abnormal blood vessel formation. These malformations, called arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), can lead to frequent nosebleeds, skin telangiectasias (small, visible blood vessels), and AVMs in various organs like the lungs, brain, and digestive system.

Attendees benefited from a full programme of engaging talks delivered by panel of speakers, including Dr Vikrant Parihar, Consultant Gastroenterologist & Physician

Honorary Senior Lecturer; School of Medicine ; University of Galway, MD; MRCP(UK); MRCPI, European Board of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Dr Kevin van der Merwe, Registrar Gastroenterology,  Dr Abdullah Bukhari, Consultant Respiratory Physician,  Dr Brett Curry, Consultant Physician, Dr Nash Patil, Consultant ENT and Ms Lisa Harney. Their presentations covered a range of vital topics and were met with great appreciation from the attendees.

Also presenting on the day were HHT Ireland’s own Dr Elzanne Jansen van Rensburg and Petronella McLoughlin, whose insights and expertise added immense value to the forum.

What set this year’s event apart was the vibrant exchange of ideas between patients and healthcare providers, creating a truly collaborative atmosphere where experiences and knowledge flowed both ways.

Speaking on behalf of Letterkenny University Hospital, Hospital Manager Séan Murphy said, “We were honoured to host HHT Ireland’s Annual Patient Forum here at Letterkenny University Hospital. Events like this are vital in building bridges between patients and medical professionals, and we are proud to have provided a space where such important conversations could take place. It was truly a privilege to support a day dedicated to learning, support, and community.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Money raised in speeding fines must be invested in prevention measures – McMonagle

26 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
News, Top Stories

Council meeting adjourns as mark of respect for Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

26 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube