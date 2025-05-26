Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

Following lengthy discussions at County House in Lifford, Donegal County Council has agreed to proceed with Active Travel plans for Letterkenny.

There was much concern that the works scheduled to be carried out on the Ballyraine Road and Circular Road would compound the existing traffic issues in the town.

The works will see the implementation of additional cycle lanes and the signalisation of two roundabouts.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan warned that the projects were premature and called for the passing of the Part 8 regulation to be deferred.

He believes there are alternative solutions:

Councillor Gerry McMonagle was among a number of Councillors in support of the Active Travel Projects going ahead.

He says Letterkenny’s infrastructure must grow to meet the growing needs of the town.

Councillor McMonagle says there is a safety aspect to the plans which is vital for e scooter and e bike users:

Documentation can be accessed here –

Part 8 – Circular Road, Letterkenny Part 1

Part 8 – R940 Ballyraine Road Project Part 1

Top Stories

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
