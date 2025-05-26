BPFI says tourism will be key to further economic growth

The tourism sector may play an increasingly important role in supporting long-term economic growth.

That’s according to the latest SME Monitor published today by Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland.

Irish GDP grew by over 13 percent in the first quarter of the year, largely driven by medical and pharmaceutical exports, but in counties such as Donegal, much of the growth potential is in tourism.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the BPFI, says the tourism sector could help to keep employment high………