BPFI says tourism will be key to further economic growth

The tourism sector may play an increasingly important role in supporting long-term economic growth.

That’s according to the latest SME Monitor published today by Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland.

Irish GDP grew by over 13 percent in the first quarter of the year, largely driven by medical and pharmaceutical exports, but in counties such as Donegal, much of the growth potential is in tourism.

Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the BPFI, says the tourism sector could help to keep employment high………

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 campaign group says weekend tragedy highlights need to resolve upgrade delays

26 May 2025
esb power
News, Top Stories

Ní Mhurchú highlights increase in power outages in recent years

26 May 2025
michael gaine
News, Audio

Kerry human remains confirmed as those of Michael Gaine

26 May 2025
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Provisional garda figures say robbery and violent disorder is down, but fraud is up

26 May 2025
